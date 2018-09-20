Texans' Ryan Griffin: Practices in full
Griffin (hip) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Griffin was limited in practice to begin the week, but seems to have fully recovered from his hip injury. Despite being listed as the Texans' starting tight end, Griffin has shared a substantial amount of targets with fellow tight ends Jordan Akins and Jordan Thomas. Targets could once again be diluted between Houston's three tight ends in Sunday's match against the Giants.
