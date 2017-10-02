Griffin caught two of five targets for 13 yards in Houston's 57-14 win over Tennessee in Week 4.

One week after finding chemistry with rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson, Griffin was relegated to a minimal role behind Houston's wide receivers. He's still the Texans' top receiving tight end because C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) is on injured reserve, but as the Texans' offense has transformed itself since the dynamic Watson took over, any back or receiver is capable of playing a lead role on offense.