Griffin caught five of six targets for 61 yards and a red-zone touchdown in Houston's 36-33 loss to New England in Week 3.

Griffin, who had missed the previous week due to a concussion, got on the same page quickly with rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson. In addition to the touchdown catch, he made himself available while Watson scrambled away from pressure for a 35-yard reception that led to his touchdown. Griffin will remain the team's leading tight end while C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) remains on injured reserve.