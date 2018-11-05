Griffin (illness) caught one of two targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Broncos.

Griffin missed the previous two games due to an undisclosed illness. He wasn't in the starting lineup but ended up with more offensive snaps (47) than either Jordan Thomas (39) or Jordan Akins (36). Houston used a lot of two-tight end sets due to being thin at wideout and employing a run-pass split that favored the ground attack. The Texans enter their bye week, which will give slot receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) more time to heal and newly acquired wideout Demaryius Thomas more time with the playbook. That likely means fewer targets for the tight ends in Week 11 against Washington.