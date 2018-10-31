Texans' Ryan Griffin: Returns with full practice
Griffin (illness) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
The full session supports coach Bill O'Brien's expectation of getting Griffin back in the lineup Sunday in Denver. Will Fuller's season-ending knee injury briefly created the potential for an uptick in target volume, but Houston quickly filled the void by trading for Demaryius Thomas. What's more, rookie tight end Jordan Thomas made a strong impression with a pair of touchdown receptions in last week's 42-23 win over the Dolphins, making his case to stay involved moving forward.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 9
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
A flurry of trades in the last week shook up the wide receiver landscape. Jamey Eisenberg sorts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
With so many bye weeks on the schedule, you've got a lot of lineup decisions to make. Here's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Trade recaps and what you missed Tuesday
We've got recaps of all the major trades and everything else you missed on Tuesday from Heath...
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...