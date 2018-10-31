Griffin (illness) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

The full session supports coach Bill O'Brien's expectation of getting Griffin back in the lineup Sunday in Denver. Will Fuller's season-ending knee injury briefly created the potential for an uptick in target volume, but Houston quickly filled the void by trading for Demaryius Thomas. What's more, rookie tight end Jordan Thomas made a strong impression with a pair of touchdown receptions in last week's 42-23 win over the Dolphins, making his case to stay involved moving forward.

