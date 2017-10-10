Griffin caught two of four targets for 22 yards in Houston's 42-34 loss to Kansas City.

Griffin has just four catches and 35 yards over the last two weeks, as the Texans have opened up their offense with Deshaun Watson at quarterback. Griffin and Stephen Anderson have been elevated as targets since C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) landed on injured reserve, but the wide receivers have become much more prominent with Watson throwing passes.