Coach Bill O'Brien relayed Wednesday that Griffin (illness) is in line to return to action Sunday against the Broncos, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Griffin missed the Texans' last two games, but he's slated to re-enter the team's tight end mix in Week 9. Jordan Thomas hauled in all four of his targets for 29 yards and two TDs in Week 8's win over the Dolphins, so it's no lock that Griffin will fall into a high-volume role upon his return to action. In six games overall, he's logged 10 catches (on 25 targets) for 140 yards.