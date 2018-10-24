Texans' Ryan Griffin: Sits out Tuesday
Griffin (illness) did not participate at Tuesday's walk-through.
Griffin was inactive last week and has sat out both walk-throughs to start this week. The 28-year-old will likely need to showcase significant progress at Wednesday's practice, or Jordan Akins and Jordan Thomas will again be asked to fill in at tight end Thursday against the Dolphins.
