Griffin caught two of four targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 32-30 loss to Philadelphia.

With no credible running attack Sunday, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was forced to drop back 40 times, his most since Week 5. That meant targets for all, including Griffin and the rest of the tight end position group. Griffin, Jordan Akins (three targets) and Jordan Thomas (one) combined to be targeted eight times. That number could increase in coming weeks with Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) done for the season, and Keke Coutee unable to get past a vexing hamstring injury that has kept him out the last four weeks.