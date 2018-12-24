Texans' Ryan Griffin: Snares two passes
Griffin caught two of four targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 32-30 loss to Philadelphia.
With no credible running attack Sunday, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was forced to drop back 40 times, his most since Week 5. That meant targets for all, including Griffin and the rest of the tight end position group. Griffin, Jordan Akins (three targets) and Jordan Thomas (one) combined to be targeted eight times. That number could increase in coming weeks with Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) done for the season, and Keke Coutee unable to get past a vexing hamstring injury that has kept him out the last four weeks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16