Griffin (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Griffin will have to go through the league's concussion protocol before he's cleared to play again. The Texans play in Cincinnati on Thursday, so the short week doesn't help Griffin's case to get back on the field. In the meantime, Stephen Anderson will fill in as the No. 2 tight end.

