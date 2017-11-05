Texans' Ryan Griffin: Suffers concussion
Griffin was forced out of Sunday's game against the Colts with a concussion.
Prior to his exit, Griffin had not caught any passes in Sunday's contest. Looking ahead, Griffin's Week 10 status looks cloudy, while fellow tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) appears on track to return to action from injured reserve next week.
