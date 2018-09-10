Griffin did not catch any of his five targets in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Patriots in Week 1.

Griffin opened the game as the starting tight end, but he and quarterback Deshaun Watson failed to get in sync, including on four targets inside the 20. It could have been Griffin cutting off his routes or Watson misfiring, as New England's defense pressured the quarterback most of the day. While Griffin was shut out for the day, backup tight ends Jordan Akins (two catches, two targets, 11 yards) and Jordan Thomas (one catch, two targets, 27 yards) were able to handle the ball Sunday.