Texans' Ryan Griffin: Targeted five times in opener
Griffin did not catch any of his five targets in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Patriots in Week 1.
Griffin opened the game as the starting tight end, but he and quarterback Deshaun Watson failed to get in sync, including on four targets inside the 20. It could have been Griffin cutting off his routes or Watson misfiring, as New England's defense pressured the quarterback most of the day. While Griffin was shut out for the day, backup tight ends Jordan Akins (two catches, two targets, 11 yards) and Jordan Thomas (one catch, two targets, 27 yards) were able to handle the ball Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...