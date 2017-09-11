Texans' Ryan Griffin: Unlikely to play Thursday
Coach Bill O'Brien expects Griffin (concussion) to miss Thursday's game against the Bengals, the Houston Chronicle reports.
With fellow tight ends C.J. Fiedorowicz and Stephen Anderson in the same situation, the Texans will obviously have to fortify their depth at the tight end position in the coming days. Griffin was limited to one target on 10 snaps in Sunday's 29-7 loss to the Jaguars.
