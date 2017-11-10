Texans' Ryan Griffin: Yet to clear baseline testing
Griffin remains under the NFL concussion protocol and is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Rams, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Griffin will need to pass baseline neurological testing and practice without symptoms before he can be medically cleared to play. Absent Griffin, the Texans are hoping to get C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) for Sunday's game against the Rams. If not, the tight end position falls to Stephen Anderson.
