The Patriots are trading Izzo to the Texans for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Izzo was buried on the Patriots' depth chart after they signed Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. A seventh-round pick himself, Izzo will now compete for a roster spot in Houston, where veteran TE Darren Fells was released in a corresponding move. Izzo caught 13 passes on 626 offensive snaps for the Patriots last season, struggling to command targets even when he had a three-down role in a pathetic passing offense. A neck injury sent him to IR in December.