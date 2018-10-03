Coates caught his lone target during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Colts, picking up a gain of 12 yards.

Despite the big numbers the Texans' offense put up, it was a quiet debut for Coates as he sought to help fill the void left by Bruce Ellington. Instead, it was rookie Keke Coutee, also making his debut, who walked away with 11 catches. Between DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and -- potentially now -- Coutee, there might not be a ton of room for Coates' role to grow. He next takes on a Dallas defense that's ranked as the sixth-toughest pass defense in the league, yielding just 208.5 yards per contest.