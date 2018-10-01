Coates caught his lone target for 12 yards in Houston's Week 4 overtime win against Indianapolis on Sunday.

Coates returned to active duty after missing two games with a hamstring injury. Even with Bruce Ellington (hamstring) sidelined and Will Fuller (hamstring) leaving Sunday's game, Coates' opportunities were limited, as rookie Keke Coutee (15 targets) emerged as a leading threat.

