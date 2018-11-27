Coates (illness) is active for Monday's game against the Titans.

Coates received the questionable tag after being added to the injury report Saturday with an undisclosed illness, but he's apparently good to go Monday. The 24-year-old should serve his usual role as the Texans' No. 4 wide receiver with DeAndre Hopkins (foot) and Keke Coutee (hamstring) both active.

