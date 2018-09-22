Coates (hamstring) is listed as questionable on the Texans' injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Giants.

Coates was trending in this direction, as he was a limited participant in practice all week. He played through the injury in Week 1, but ultimately sat out last week's loss to the Titans. Final confirmation on his status is not expected until closer to kickoff, but he is just expected to play a depth receiver role if he is indeed given the green light.