Head coach Bill O'Brien likes all of Coates' physical attributes and feels the wide receiver can help on special teams, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "Good work ethic, good speed, good size," O'Brien said. "(Can) help us, hopefully, on special teams and then does some decent stuff on offense."

This isn't the first time during the offseason we've heard Coates' name in the same sentence with special teams. The former Steeler and Brown has averaged 13 snaps per game on special teams over the last two seasons, only a handful of which came as a return man, so one can easily visualize his role with the Texans if he makes the team.