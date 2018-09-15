Texans' Sammie Coates: Downgraded to out
Coates (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's game against the Titans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coates was limited at practice throughout the week. It seemed like he had a shot to suit up Sunday, but that option has ultimately been ruled out. Fellow depth receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) has also been ruled out leaving the Texans very thin at the position. As a result, Vyncint Smith could see another relatively healthy workload.
