Texans' Sammie Coates: Good to go Week 4
Coates does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Coates missed to regular season games due to a lingering hamstring injury, but appears fully recovered in time for the Texans' Week 4 matchup. The fourth-year wideout will work to earn targets behind DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller.
