Texans' Sammie Coates: Inactive in Week 3
Coates (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.
The Texans will be down two of their depth wideouts in Week 3 with rookie Keke Coutee (hamstring) joining Coates on the inactive list. Those two absences leave Vyncint Smith in line for work in four-receiver sets, though he's unlikely to poach many snaps from starting trio DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Bruce Ellington.
