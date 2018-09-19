Texans' Sammie Coates: Limited in practice again
Coates (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Coates was limited in practice all last week before being held out of Week 2's game against the Titans due to a lingering hamstring injury. With Will Fuller (hamstring) and Keke Coutee (hamstring) also limited to begin the week, the Texans could enter Sunday's game against the Giants thin at the wideout position.
