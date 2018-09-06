Coates (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The severity of Coates' injury is unknown, so the 2015 third-rounder should be considered day-to-day until more information is disclosed. Coates made the Texans' 53-man rooster largely due to his abilities as a returner and depth receiver, so the Texans would be most impacted on special teams if Coates were to miss Sunday's season-opener against the Patriots.

