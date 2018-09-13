Texans' Sammie Coates: Limited Wednesday
Coates was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury.
Coates was one of three receivers limited by a hamstring -- Will Fuller and Keke Coutee being the others. He is expected to play Week 2 against the Titans, but after playing six snaps on offense last week, so we don't foresee him making a big splash.
