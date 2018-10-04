Coates was limited in Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury.

Coates caught his first pass of the season for 12 yards Sunday against the Patriots, but apparently didn't leave the game unscathed, as he's now dealing with a hamstring injury. The Texans hope Coates -- along with rookie Keke Coutee -- to fill the void left by Bruce Ellington (hamstring), though it was Coutee who dominated targets Sunday.

