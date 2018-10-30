Texans' Sammie Coates: Option to fill in for Fuller
Coates and Vyncint Smith are the in-house options to fill in for the injured Will Fuller (knee) in Week 9 against Denver, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coates has served as the primary return man this season while playing just 35 offensive snaps in 2018. With Keke Coutee (hamstring) uncertain, both Coates and Smith may get increased chances, although we expect a heavy reliance on Houston's ground attack, which has averaged nearly 165 yards over the last two games.
