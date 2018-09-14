Texans' Sammie Coates: Questionable to play Titans
Coates (hamstring) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Titans.
Coates was a limited participant in practice all week due to an unspecified hamstring injury. With Keke Coutee (hamstring) also uncertain to play, Vyncint Smith could be in store for another significant offensive workload this weekend.
