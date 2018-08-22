Coates (concussion) returned to practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coates could use the final two weeks of the preseason to try to carve out a bigger role with the offense. As it currently stands, Coates is battling Braxton Miller for the fourth wideout option. These final few weeks should provide Coates with plenty of opportunity to cement a bigger role should he be able to do so.

