Texans' Sammie Coates: Returns to practice
Coates (concussion) returned to practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coates could use the final two weeks of the preseason to try to carve out a bigger role with the offense. As it currently stands, Coates is battling Braxton Miller for the fourth wideout option. These final few weeks should provide Coates with plenty of opportunity to cement a bigger role should he be able to do so.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Reviewing our latest 0.5 PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft, which features a starting lineup...
-
Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...