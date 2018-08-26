Coates secured one of two targets for 32 yards in the Texans' 21-20 preseason loss to the Rams on Saturday. He also returned one kickoff for 24 yards.

Coates' ability as a returner and serviceable offensive contributions are likely to garner him a roster spot as the No. 5 receiver, although one more solid performance in next Thursday's preseason finale against the Cowboys would make his case even more airtight. The 25-year-old has logged six receptions for 102 yards over three exhibitions, and he was encouragingly able to overcome a concussion suffered in last week's win over the 49ers to return to practice by Wednesday. Once the regular season begins, Coates is projected to see limited action from scrimmage as long as likely No. 4 wideout Braxton Miller remains healthy.