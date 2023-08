Quessenberry (undisclosed) needed to be carted off the field during training camp Thursday. Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Quessenberry's injury details are unclear, so it's hard to know the potential severity of it. The 28-year-old came into camp competing with rookie Juice Scruggs, for the starting-center job, but he'll now need to recover first before he can return to working to earn that role.