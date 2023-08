The Texans placed Quessenberry (knee) on injured reserve Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Quessenberry started 16-of-17 games at center for Houston last season and re-signed with the Texans on a one-year, $2.1 million deal. He was expected to compete with 2023 second-rounder Juice Scruggs for the starting job, but now Scruggs will likely open the season as the starter while Quessenberry will undergo surgery for the torn ACL and MCL and spend 2023 rehabbing.