Further testing determined Quessenberry's (knee) injury severity Thursday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston's starting center was carted off during Wednesday's practice and unfortunately, the injury looks to be season ending. Quessenberry started 16 games for the Texans last season after four years with the Chargers. Expect the 2023 second-round pick, Juice Scruggs, to now start at center for Houston ahead of the coming season.