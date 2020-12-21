Phillips had two carries for nine yards, caught his lone target for seven yards and returned five kickoffs for 96 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Indianapolis.

Phillips took on a larger role Week 15 as both Duke Johnson (neck) and C.J. Prosise (ankle) were inactive. The injuries elevated Phillips to third on the running back depth chart behind David Johnson and Buddy Howell. He also became the primary kick returner, a job that most recently was held by Prosise. This was fourth straight game he's been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster, and the touches were his first of the season.