Phillips played 16 snaps on special teams in Houston's season-ending loss to the Titans on Sunday.
Phillips had been used as a fill-in kickoff returner Week 15 but was replaced in subsequent weeks by Dontrell Hilliard. Phillips, who signed as an undrafted free agent prior to the season, was on the practice squad the first nine games before injuries led to a promotion to the active roster for the final seven games. He's under contract through 2022 and could compete for a depth spot in what is expected to be a revamped backfield in 2021.