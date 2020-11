Phillips played four offensive snaps and did not get a touch in Thursday's 41-25 win over the Lions.

Phillips was added to the active roster, giving the Texans another skill player with wide receivers Randall Cobb (toe, IR) and Kenny Stills (quadriceps) unavailable. He was primarily used on special teams. With running back David Johnson (concussion) eligible to return Week 13 against Indianapolis, Phillips' spot on the roster hinges on the status of Johnson and the wideouts.