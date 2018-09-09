Texans' Seantrel Henderson: Breaks bone in ankle
Henderson (ankle) suffered a broken bone in his ankle during Sunday's game against the Patriots, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Henderson was already ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's season opener. Kendall Lamm will replace Henderson at right tackle as long as the 26-year-old is sidelined. It remains to be seen how much time Henderson will miss with his recovery.
