Texans' Seantrel Henderson: Exits with ankle injury
Henderson is out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Patriots due to an ankle injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
In his place, Kendall Lamm entered the game at right tackle. Expect an update on Henderson's injury after the contest.
