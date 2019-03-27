Henderson is expected to be the Texans' starting right tackle to kick off the 2019 season, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The news was delivered by general manager Brian Glain at the NFL combine. Henderson won the starting job last season but suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 1. The 27-year-old has started three games in the past three seasons between the Texans and Bills. He signed a one-year contract with Houston this offseason, so he will seemingly be playing for a long-term deal.