Texans' Seantrel Henderson: Expects to start in 2019
Henderson is expected to be the Texans' starting right tackle to kick off the 2019 season, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The news was delivered by general manager Brian Glain at the NFL combine. Henderson won the starting job last season but suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 1. The 27-year-old has started three games in the past three seasons between the Texans and Bills. He signed a one-year contract with Houston this offseason, so he will seemingly be playing for a long-term deal.
More News
-
Texans' Seantrel Henderson: Will remain in Houston•
-
Texans' Seantrel Henderson: Heads to IR•
-
Texans' Seantrel Henderson: Ankle injury season-ending•
-
Texans' Seantrel Henderson: Breaks bone in ankle•
-
Texans' Seantrel Henderson: Exits with ankle injury•
-
Texans' Seantrel Henderson: Has cyst removed•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...