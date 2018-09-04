Texans' Seantrel Henderson: Has cyst removed
Henderson had a non-cancerous cyst removed a few weeks ago and returned to practice Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Cysts are common among people who have dealt with Crohn's disease, which Henderson overcame while a member of the Bills in 2016. "He's been good since he arrived here," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said. "Very focused guy, really a player that's improved since the day he walked in here: knowledge of the system, techniques that we coach, those things, and I'm glad we have him." Henderson is expected to be the starting right tackle when the season opens Sunday against New England.
