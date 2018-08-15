Texans' Seantrel Henderson: Has minor injury
Henderson didn't practice Tuesday because of a minor undisclosed injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Head coach Bill O'Brien downplayed Henderson's injury, noting the starting right tackle will be fine. The Texans were hit hard by injuries on the offensive line last season and are hoping to keep the unit relatively intact in 2018.
