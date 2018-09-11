As expected, Henderson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Henderson is expected to undergo season ending ankle surgery in the near future after going down in Sunday's season opening loss to the Patriots. Kendall Lamm is the most likely candidate to replace him as the team's starting right tackle going forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-10529695-greg-olsen-panthers-wc.jpg

    Week 2 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...

  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos

    Week 2 Trade Values

    James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...

  • case-keenum.jpg

    Week 2 Streamers

    Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...