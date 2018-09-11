Texans' Seantrel Henderson: Heads to IR
As expected, Henderson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Henderson is expected to undergo season ending ankle surgery in the near future after going down in Sunday's season opening loss to the Patriots. Kendall Lamm is the most likely candidate to replace him as the team's starting right tackle going forward.
