Texans' Seantrel Henderson: Will remain in Houston
Henderson (ankle) signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Texans on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Henderson signed a one-year deal with the Texans last March and began the season as the team's starting right tackle, only to suffer a broken ankle in the season opener. Houston will likely look for the 26-year-old to fill the same role heading into the 2019 season.
More News
-
Texans' Seantrel Henderson: Heads to IR•
-
Texans' Seantrel Henderson: Ankle injury season-ending•
-
Texans' Seantrel Henderson: Breaks bone in ankle•
-
Texans' Seantrel Henderson: Exits with ankle injury•
-
Texans' Seantrel Henderson: Has cyst removed•
-
Texans' Seantrel Henderson: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge advice, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Arians, Leftwich running Bucs ship
Byron Leftwich will call plays while his mentor, Bruce Arians, runs the Buccaneers. How will...
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...
-
Conference championship DFS picks
Four teams, two games and one last chance to set your old fashioned DFS lineup. Dave Richard...