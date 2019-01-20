Henderson (ankle) signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Texans on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Henderson signed a one-year deal with the Texans last March and began the season as the team's starting right tackle, only to suffer a broken ankle in the season opener. Houston will likely look for the 26-year-old to fill the same role heading into the 2019 season.

