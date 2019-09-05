Kelemete (undisclosed) is not listed on Thursday's injury report.

Kelemete picked up an undisclosed injury during Houston's exhibition tilt against Dallas, and he appears to have managed a full recovery. He'll be in the mix for snaps at left guard during Monday's contest against the Saints.

