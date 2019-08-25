Kelemete sustained an undisclosed injury during Saturday's preseason matchup with Dallas, but head coach Bill O'Brien doesn't believe it to be serious, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

O'Brien's vote of confidence certainly bodes well for Kelemete. The 29-year-old started at left guard in 14 games last season, and is expected to take on a similar role in the 2019 campaign.

