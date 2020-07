Kelemete is slated to sign a one-year extension with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Kelemete, who is bouncing back from a wrist issue that slowed him in 2019, is now under contract with the team through 2021. Retaining the 30-year-old gives the Texans added depth and flexibility on their offensive line. Kelemete has experience playing every position up front other than left tackle.