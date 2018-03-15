Kelemete will sign a three-year, $12 million contract with the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kelemete was an extremely versatile lineman for the Saints in 2017, making appearances at all but center during the campaign and starting eight regular-season games. He joins a new-look Texans offensive line and should battle for a starting spot at various spots out of the gates in 2018.

