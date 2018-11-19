Coach Bill O'Brien said Monday that Kelemete's ankle injury is "short-term," Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Kelemete sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's win over the Redskins, and was replaced by rookie Martinas Rankin. It's good news that Kelemete's ankle issue is not serious, but it remains to be seen whether the starting left guard will return to health in time for Houston's tilt against the Titans in Week 12. If Kelemete were unable to suit up for any amount of time, Rankin would once again slot into the starting lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories