Texans' Senio Kelemete: Ready to go
Kelemete was removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts.
Kelemete has sidelined for Houston's Week 3 loss to the Giants, and the team's offensive line struggled without him. The starting left guard looks on track to suit up Week 4, and could provide quarterback Deshaun Watson with improved protection.
